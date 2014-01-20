FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Alumetal to launch IPO worth up to $162 mln -sources
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 20, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's Alumetal to launch IPO worth up to $162 mln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Polish aluminium profiles maker Alumetal plans to list it in Warsaw in an initial public offering estimated at between 200-500 million zlotys ($65.13-$163 million), sources with knowledge of the offer told Reuters.

“The work to put together a prospectus has launched. It should take another six months or so,” one of the sources said. A second person with knowledge of the plans said the offer would take place this year.

Alumetal and Abris, the private equity firm which has a controlling stake, declined to comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Christian Lowe)

