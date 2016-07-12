FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican fund eyes doubling stake in Polish fast food operator Amrest
July 12, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Mexican fund eyes doubling stake in Polish fast food operator Amrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican fund Finaccess Capital wants to double its stake in Poland's Amrest, which operates fast food restaurants in eastern Europe, to 66 percent, a brokerage arranging the transaction said on Tuesday.

FCapital Dutch B.V., which is owned by Finaccess, called a public tender to buy 7,272,379 shares of Amrest, which runs Burger King, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Starbucks outlets in Poland, broker BZ WBK said. The shares represent 34 percent of Amrest's capital.

FCapital will pay 215 zlotys ($53.93) per share, or slightly below Amrest's closing price on Tuesday of 227.3 zlotys.

The Mexican fund currently owns a 32 percent stake in Amrest and if the tender is successful will increase its stake to 66 percent.

Amrest's market capitalisation has risen 20 percent this year to $1.2 billion.

$1 = 3.9867 zlotys Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton

