Asseco Poland Q1 net falls less than expected
May 13, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 4 years

Asseco Poland Q1 net falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland on Monday posted a 12-percent fall in first-quarter net earnings, better than expected, with strong results at its Israeli arm overshadowed by weaker margins in other regions.

Asseco, which had built up its position by buying rivals around Europe, reported net profit of 92 million zlotys ($28.7 million), compared with 88 million seen in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose by 5.6 percent to 1.346 billion zlotys, less than the 8-percent rise expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.2080 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)

