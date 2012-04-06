FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
April 6, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 6 years ago

Asseco says will most probably extend Sygnity bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 6 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland will most probably extend its ongoing bid to buy local rival Sygnity, as the potential deal is still pending regulatory approval, an Asseco official said on Friday.

In February, Asseco offered Sygnity shareholders 250 million zlotys ($78.5 million) or 21 zlotys per share, giving them time to answer until Tuesday, April 10.

“We have to wait for the decision (of the regulator) until the last moment and we’ll probably decide to prolong (the call) on Tuesday morning,” head of Asseco’s law department Gabriela Zukowicz told Reuters.

“Taking into account the circumstances, I think we will have to prolong by at least a month.”

Sygnity has been trying to fend off the hostile bid, saying it was to low and that it was in talks with two unnamed strategic investors, while Asseco vowed not to raise its offer.

Asseco, which has built its position through a series of acquisitions around Europe in recent years, sees the combination as a way to better take on global IT leaders including HP , Oracle and IBM in its home market. ($1 = 3.1833 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Keiron Henderson)

