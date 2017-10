WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe’s top software maker, will issue between 5.68 and 6.1 million shares to owners of Asseco Central Europe to delist its subsidiary, Asseco Poland said on Friday in plans for its shareholders meeting.

The exchange parity is planned at 2.1 Asseco Central Europe shares for every new Asseco Poland share.

The group plans its shareholder meeting for April 25. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)