Asseco Poland Q2 net dips 3.4 pct, less than expected
August 26, 2013 / 5:22 PM / in 4 years

Asseco Poland Q2 net dips 3.4 pct, less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top software maker Asseco Poland booked a less-than-expected 3.4 percent dip in second-quarter earnings, as a near end to its key contract added to margin pressures, it said on Monday.

The company, which has built up its position on a buying spree abroad, reported a net profit of 88 million zlotys ($28 million) compared to 82 million expected by analysts.

Sales were up three percent to 1.44 billion zlotys, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters, while the group’s backlog rose six percent to 5.2 billion. ($1 = 3.1605 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Evans)

