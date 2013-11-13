Poland's top IT firm posts $26 mln in Q3 net profit

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Software firm Asseco Poland made a third-quarter net profit of 82 million zlotys ($26 million) on revenue of 1.4 billion, it reported on Wednesday, just short of analysts’ profit forecasts of around 85 million.

Asseco has expanded through a series of acquisitions abroad and is now present in around 40 countries, with Georgia and Russia added as new markets earlier this year. ($1=3.1309 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)