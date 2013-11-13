FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's top IT firm posts $26 mln in Q3 net profit
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 13, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's top IT firm posts $26 mln in Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Software firm Asseco Poland made a third-quarter net profit of 82 million zlotys ($26 million) on revenue of 1.4 billion, it reported on Wednesday, just short of analysts’ profit forecasts of around 85 million.

Asseco has expanded through a series of acquisitions abroad and is now present in around 40 countries, with Georgia and Russia added as new markets earlier this year. ($1=3.1309 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.