FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asseco Poland Q2 net profit at $16 mln, below forecasts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Asseco Poland Q2 net profit at $16 mln, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe’s No.1 software maker, reported a bigger-than-expected 30 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on higher costs, and as growth at its Israeli unit Formula Systems did not outpace lower revenue in Poland.

Asseco said late on Thursday that its net profit stood at 60.4 million zlotys ($16.05 million) on a 14 percent growth in sales to 1.71 billion zlotys.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected Asseco to show a bottom line of 74 million zlotys on sales of 1.63 billion. ($1 = 3.7643 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.