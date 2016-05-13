FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asseco Poland Q1 net profit falls 15 pct y/y, comes touch below forecasts
May 13, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Asseco Poland Q1 net profit falls 15 pct y/y, comes touch below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest software maker, Asseco Poland, posted a slightly larger than expected 15-percent drop in its first-quarter net profit due to lower margins at its Polish mother company, it said on Thursday evening.

The group booked a profit of 66 million zlotys ($17 million) on sales that were 16 percent up at 1.84 billion zlotys, mainly thanks to its Israeli Formula unit. Analysts had expected figures of 68 million zlotys and 1.85 billion zlotys respectively. ($1 = 3.8803 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

