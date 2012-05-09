Polish car output hit by fading euro zone demand

* Production down 28 pct y/y in April

* Data dims outlook for Polish industrial output

* Czech, Slovak car plants doing much better

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s car production slump deepened in April, posting a nearly 30 percent annual drop for the second consecutive month, due to dwindling demand from the euro zone, its main trade partner, industry monitor Samar said on Wednesday.

The number of passenger cars and trucks produced fell 28 percent in April in annual terms, or 16.5 percent from the previous month, Samar said. The drop followed a 26 percent annual decline in March.

The data painted a gloomy picture for the country’s industry, after output growth nearly ground to a halt in March, disappointing investors’ expectations.

“The demand in Europe remains meagre, which of course must impact the production in European factories, also on Poland,” Samar said in a statement.

“Producers have revised their production plans, but these reductions may not suffice.”

The number of cars and trucks produced in the January-April period fell 20 percent year-on-year, after a 7-percent decline in the same period of 2011.

Auto production accounts for around 7 percent of Poland’s industrial output. Analysts polled by Reuters at the end of April expected industrial output to accelerate to an annual 3.0 percent in April from 0.7 percent in March.

Poland’s falling auto production contrasts with booming car output elsewhere in the region, especially in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Despite the country’s recession, Czech car production is expected to hit a new record high this year, driven mainly by Volkswagen’s subsidiary Skoda Auto, which sold a record 875,000 cars last year, partly thanks to increasing emerging market demand.

Poland exports nearly 99 percent of the cars it produces domestically; production reached some 825,000 cars and trucks last year.

Poland’s largest producer is Fiat Auto Poland, a subsidiary of the Italian Fiat with a market share of 57 percent, followed by Volkswagen and General Motors’ Opel. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Stephen Nisbet)