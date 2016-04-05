FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's March new car registrations up 16.2 pct yr/yr
April 5, 2016

Poland's March new car registrations up 16.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose 16.2 percent year on year in March, an industry monitor said on Tuesday, marking a 12th consecutive month of sales growth.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 44,571, research institute Samar said, the highest monthly result since December 2010. Registrations were also up by 16.4 percent compared to February.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Wiktor Szary)

