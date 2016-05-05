FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's April new car registrations up 22.3 pct yr/yr
May 5, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Poland's April new car registrations up 22.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose 22.3 percent year-on-year in April, an industry monitor said on Thursday, marking a 13th consecutive month of sales growth, research institute Samar said.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 39,828. Compared to March they fell by 10,64 percent.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

