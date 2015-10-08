FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish car production falls 4.0 pct y/y in Sept
October 8, 2015

Polish car production falls 4.0 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s car production fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in September, but was up nearly 79.7 percent compared with August as the industry rebounded from an annual holiday downturn, industry monitor Samar said on Thursday.

The industry produced 50,839 cars in September, Samar said. Output for the first nine months of the year was up 10.8 percent year-on-year.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by David Holmes)

