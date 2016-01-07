Polish new car registrations rise 25.5 pct y/y in Dec

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose 25.5 percent year-on-year in December, their fastest increase in 21 months, an industry monitor said on Thursday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 43,705 last month, research institute Samar said.

In monthly terms, registrations rose 23.7 percent.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)