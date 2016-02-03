FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's January new car registrations up 8.8 pct yr/yr
February 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's January new car registrations up 8.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland in January rose 8.8 percent year on year, an industry monitor said on Wednesday, marking a 10th consecutive month of sales growth.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 35,783, research institute Samar said, the highest January result since 2000.

Registrations were down by 18.1 percent from December, however, when they were boosted by end-of-year discounts.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)

