March 3, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Feb new car registrations up 18.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose 18.5 percent year on year in February, an industry monitor said on Thursday, marking a 11th consecutive month of sales growth.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 38,283, research institute Samar said, the highest February result since at least 2000.

Registrations were up by 7.0 percent compared to January, Samar said.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Jason Neely)

