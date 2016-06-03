Poland's new car registrations up 20.8 pct in May

WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose 20.8 percent year-on-year in May, an industry monitor said on Friday, marking a 14th consecutive month of sales growth, research institute Samar said.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 37,918. Compared with April they fell by 4.8 percent.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)