#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Poland's May car production falls 1.1 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Poland's car production fell 1.09 percent year on year in May, after hitting the highest level of monthly output since 2011 the previous month, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.

The industry produced 55,563 cars last month, Samar said. Compared with April, production was down 10.4 percent from 61,984 units.

The fall in production comes against a backdrop of rising vehicle sales in Poland. New car registration jumped last month by 20.8 percent year on year, marking a 14th consecutive month of growth, Samar said last week.

Volkswagen, General Motors' Opel unit and Fiat all produce vehicles in Poland. Daimler said last month it planned to invest about 500 million euros ($568 million) in a new engine factory in the country.

$1 = 0.8798 euros Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

