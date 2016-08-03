FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's new car registrations up 5.0 pct y/y in July
August 3, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Poland's new car registrations up 5.0 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Poland's new car registrations rose by 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, marking a 16th consecutive month of growth and the best July in a decade, research institute Samar said on Wednesday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 35,681, down 19.2 percent from June.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)

