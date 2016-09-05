FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poland's new car registrations up 24 pct yr/yr in August
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 5, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Poland's new car registrations up 24 pct yr/yr in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland's new car registrations rose by 24 percent year on year last month, marking the 17th consecutive month of annual growth and the best August in 16 years, research institute Samar said on Monday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations, a proxy for sales, stood at 33,735, down 5.5 percent from July.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors' Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
