Poland, Slovakia vie for $1.9 bln Indian car plant - Polish deputy PM
July 3, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Poland, Slovakia vie for $1.9 bln Indian car plant - Polish deputy PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Poland is competing with Slovakia to host a new $1.9 billion car plant to be created by an Indian automaker, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Friday.

“The investor wants to start production in 2019,” Piechocinski said. “This will be 350,000 cars per year, the investment is worth 7 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion).”

Piechocinski declined to say if the Indian producer was Tata Motors, which Polish media said was considering building a car plant in Poland.

Volkswagen, General Motors’ Opel unit and Fiat between them produced 578,311 cars in Poland last year, accounting for about 7 percent of Poland’s industrial output.

If Poland wins the new investment, it would increase the number of cars produced locally by over 50 percent.

“This will be the sixth round of negotiations,” Piechocinski said. “We are competing with Slovakia.”

Piechocinski also said Poland was currently providing the potential investor with information on state support allowable under European Union law.

$1 = 3.7794 zlotys Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

