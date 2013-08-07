FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish car production falls 6 pct in July from year ago
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Polish car production falls 6 pct in July from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polish car production was down 6 percent in July from a year ago as auto plants closed for the summer holidays, industry monitor SAMAR said on Wednesday.

Nearly all cars made in Poland are sold abroad, and the auto industry has been hit hard by the recession in the euro zone, its major market.

The decline in July production was significantly smaller than at the beginning of the year, when monthly output fell more than 20 percent in annual terms, but did not point to a rebound in demand. In June, production fell an annual 7 percent.

The number of passenger cars and trucks rolling off Polish production lines in the first seven months of the year fell 14 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2012, SAMAR said.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.