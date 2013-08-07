Polish car production falls 6 pct in July from year ago

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polish car production was down 6 percent in July from a year ago as auto plants closed for the summer holidays, industry monitor SAMAR said on Wednesday.

Nearly all cars made in Poland are sold abroad, and the auto industry has been hit hard by the recession in the euro zone, its major market.

The decline in July production was significantly smaller than at the beginning of the year, when monthly output fell more than 20 percent in annual terms, but did not point to a rebound in demand. In June, production fell an annual 7 percent.

The number of passenger cars and trucks rolling off Polish production lines in the first seven months of the year fell 14 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2012, SAMAR said.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output.