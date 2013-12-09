FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish car production falls 1 pct in November from year ago
December 9, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Polish car production falls 1 pct in November from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Polish car production fell 1 percent in November from a year ago, with excess capacity in Europe weighing on output, industry monitor SAMAR said on Monday.

Nearly all cars made in Poland are sold abroad, and the auto industry has been hit hard by the slump in the euro zone, its major market.

The decline in November production was significantly smaller than at the beginning of the year, when monthly output fell more than 20 percent in annual terms.

The number of passenger cars and trucks rolling off Polish production lines in the first eleven months of the year fell 9 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2012, SAMAR said.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output.

