Polish car production falls annual 13 pct in December
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Polish car production falls annual 13 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Polish car production fell an annual 13 percent in December last year, bringing the decline in auto output in the whole of 2013 to 10 percent, industry monitor Samar said on Tuesday.

Nearly all cars made in Poland are sold abroad, and the auto industry has been hit hard by the slump in the euro zone, its major market.

Samar said that last year’s total production of passenger cars and trucks at 575,117 was over 35 percent lower than in 2010.

Fiat, General Motors and Volkswagen produce cars in Poland, accounting for about 7 percent of Polish industrial output.

