Polish new car sales rise further in January
February 4, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

Polish new car sales rise further in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sales up 8 pct year on year

* Highest monthly sales since March 2012

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose for the eighth consecutive month in January, with sales reaching a 22-month high, an industry monitor said on Tuesday.

The Polish sales numbers add weight to data from other European countries on Monday, suggesting that Europe’s car market is strengthening after a six-year slump.

Research institute Samar, which compiles Polish car market data, said that sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in January rose by 8 percent year on year to 32,316, after a 25 percent rise in December.

Some of the vehicles bought in Poland are re-exported, mainly to western Europe. Adjusted for re-exports, domestic sales stood at 29,366 cars.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)

