Polish new car registrations rise 15 pct in July

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose almost 15 percent year-on-year in July, an industry monitor said, with car dealers benefiting from high economic growth that boosted sales.

Passenger car and small truck registration rose to 33,997 in the month, research institute Samar said on Wednesday.

In monthly terms, however, registrations fell nearly 2 percent from June, as a holiday lull began to affect car showrooms.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota and General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)