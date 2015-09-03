FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish new car registrations rise 16 pct y/y in August
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 3, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Polish new car registrations rise 16 pct y/y in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose 16.2 percent year-on-year in August, an industry monitor said.

Passenger car and small truck registration rose to 27,129 last month, research institute Samar said on Thursday.

In monthly terms, however, registrations fell 20.2 percent from July, as August is a traditional holiday month in Poland with the lowest level of car sales in the year.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota and General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
