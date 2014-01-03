Polish new car sales rise most in 3 years in December

* New car registrations up 25.3 pct y/y in Dec

* Re-export of cars from Poland boosts sales - monitor Samar

* Total Polish new car sales up 6.4 pct in 2013

WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose at their fastest pace in three years in December, an industry monitor said, another sign that economic recovery in the EU’s biggest eastern economy is gaining pace.

Samar, a research institute which compiles Polish car market data, said sales of passenger cars and small trucks registered in December rose 25.3 percent on the year to 30,992.

The strength of the December data was a surprise, given that more favourable value added tax accounting rules on new car purchases were due to come into force at the start of 2014.

Some of the vehicles bought in Poland are re-exported, mainly to western Europe. The December growth compared to an increase of 4.3 percent in November and a 25 percent fall in December 2012, when economic growth nearly came to a halt.

Economists polled by Reuters currently expect the Polish economy to accelerate to growth of 2.8 percent in 2014 from 1.4 percent in 2013.

Overall in 2013, car sales in Poland, which account for less than 3 percent of total European auto sales, are up 6.4 percent. Adjusted to exclude re-exports they are up 2.7 percent - still stronger than in most of Europe.

Moody’s Investors service said this week it expected western European demand for light vehicles to grow by 3 percent in 2014 after a 5 percent slump in 2013.

The top three producers selling cars in Poland are Volkswagen with its subsidiary Skoda, Toyota and Ford. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)