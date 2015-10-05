FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish new car registrations rise 16 pct y/y in September
October 5, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Polish new car registrations rise 16 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose 16 percent year-on-year in September, an industry monitor said on Monday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 32,018 last month, research institute Samar said.

In monthly terms registrations rose 18 percent from August, as the industry rebounded from a traditional holiday slump in sales.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford .

In August new car registrations also rose 16 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Susan Fenton)

