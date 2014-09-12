FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axa says wants to continue expansion in Poland, eyes more takeovers
September 12, 2014 / 11:19 AM / 3 years ago

Axa says wants to continue expansion in Poland, eyes more takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Axa Global Direct will continue to look for takeover possibilities in Poland as it wants to boost its presence in the country, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Guinet said on Friday.

“Axa has a strong appetite, Poland is among our core strategic markets,” Guinet told reporters.

“We are not as big as we would wish in Poland, so Axa will still listen to the market and look at any (takeover) possibility.”

Earlier on Friday the French group announced that it had bought Poland’s fourth largest lender mBank’s insurance arm in a deal worth 135 million euros ($174.5 million). (1 US dollar = 0.7735 euro) (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

