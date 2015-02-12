Polish Bank Handlowy sees 2014 net profit level hard to match

WARSAW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Handlowy expects it will be difficult to repeat last year’s net profit level, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Handlowy’s net profit was 947 million zlotys ($257 million) in 2014.

Handlowy, Citigroup’s Polish unit, already warned of a tough year ahead for the local banking sector industry due to low interest rates and a squeeze on credit card fees.

Handlowy CEO Slawomir Sikora said his bank was not interested in the ongoing sale of Raiffeisen’s Polish unit, and that Handlowy was able to pay out almost all of its stand-alone profit as dividend, as in previous years. ($1 = 3.6850 zlotys) (Reporting by Magdalena Kolodziej; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)