WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup’s Polish unit said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter fell by almost a third, hit by lower net interest income in the face of record-low interest rates environment.

Bank Handlowy reported a bottom line of 248 million zlotys ($82.2 million), coming in above analyst forecast of 213 million. ($1 = 3.0184 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)