Polish bank BZ WBK issues $155 mln in 3-yr floating-rate bonds
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Polish bank BZ WBK issues $155 mln in 3-yr floating-rate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s third-largest bank BZ WBK said on Thursday it had issued 475 million zlotys ($155 million) in 3-year floating-rate bonds yielding one percentage point above the country’s 6-month interbank rate.

The bank said it planned to list the papers on the Warsaw-based BondSpot bond market and on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

“The aim is to diversify our financing sources,” a BZ WBK spokeswoman said, adding the issue was similar to one from last year.

BZ WBK is controlled by Spain’s Santander and has a market capitalisation of $10.6 billion. It issued bonds worth 500 million zlotys in December last year.

$1 = 3.0600 Polish Zlotys Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
