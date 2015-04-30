BRIEF-Polish lender BPH plans no dividend from 2014 profit

April 30 (Reuters) - Bank BPH :

* Poland’s No. 10 lender by assets, Bank BPH, said on Thursday it plans no dividend from 2014 net profit.

* Shareholders are to decide on profit distribution at annual meeting on May 29.

* Management board proposes to earmark 115 million zlotys ($32.03 million) for reserve capital. A year earlier BPH did not pay a dividend either.

* 2014 net profit amounted to 124 million zlotys.

* Bank BPH is a unit of General Electric’s GE Money. The Polish bank has been put up for sale.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5900 zlotys) (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Editing By Adrian Krajewski)