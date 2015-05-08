FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Bank Handlowy Q1 net falls to $60 mln
May 8, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Bank Handlowy Q1 net falls to $60 mln

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Handlowy said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell by 12.5 percent to 217 million zlotys ($60 million), hit by lower net interest income.

The unit of Citigroup said its net interest income fell to 257 million zlotys from 293 million a year ago.

The bank had warned earlier this year of a tough year ahead for the industry due to low interest rates and a squeeze on credit card fees. ($1 = 3.6063 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)

