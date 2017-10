WARSAW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said on Wednesday the European Union’s plans to create a banking union would bring “clear advantages” to both Europe and Poland.

“The reforms must be comprehensive, not fragmented. A banking union must be accompanied by elements of a fiscal union,” Belka said in a speech at a forum on the future of the European economy. (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska)