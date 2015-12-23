FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish committee says new regulations should mind banks' stability
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 23, 2015 / 2:54 PM / in 2 years

Polish committee says new regulations should mind banks' stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - New regulatory initiatives should keep in mind the stability of Poland’s financial system and not limit the lenders’ ability to finance the economy, the country’s financial stability committee said on Wednesday.

“Regulatory initiatives regarding new burdens on financial institutions, especially banks, should be constructed reasonably so that they do not negatively impact the financial system and limit the banks’ ability do extend credit to the economy,” the committee’s statement read.

Poland’s central bank chief Marek Belka as well as finance minister Pawel Szalamacha where among those attending the committee’s sitting. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

