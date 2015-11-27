FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish presidential aide says banks safe despite SK Bank failure
#Bankruptcy News
November 27, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Polish presidential aide says banks safe despite SK Bank failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Polish president’s economic advisor Zdzislaw Sokal told Reuters that the failure of SK bank which cost other lenders some 1.4 billion zlotys ($348.17 million) would not inflict any damage on the domestic banking sector.

Sokal added that President Andrzej Duda was not ready yet to announce specific plans for legislation mandating a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages, one of his pre-election promises. Duda was elected in May.

It was not clear yet, Sokal said, whether the conversion would be conducted at historical exchange rates, as this may be subject to discussion.

“I cannot say how long it will take,” Sokal said.

Asked whether any bankruptcies could follow the failure of SK bank, he added:

“The Polish banking system is safe and stable. ... The decision about stopping the bank’s activity and filing for bankruptcy was necessary, but it doesn’t pose a threat to the banking sector.”

$1 = 4.0210 zlotys Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
