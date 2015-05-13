FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Talanx eyes stake in Polish bank -report
May 13, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's Talanx eyes stake in Polish bank -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx plans a joint bid with Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki for a controlling stake in Polish mid-tier bank Alior , a source familiar with the matter said.

French financier Romain Zaleski is selling the 25 percent stake he owns in Alior via holding company Carlo Tassara.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Polish insurer PZU , French lender Societe Generale and Polish bank Getin Noble, which is owned by Czarnecki, had submitted offers to buy control of Alior.

The buyer of Zaleski’s stake would gain management control of Alior, which has a market value of $1.83 billion.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Talanx was interested in bidding jointly with Getin for the Alior stake because it wanted another bancassurance partner for its Polish arm TU Europa.

Talanx would own about 6 percent of Alior if the bid succeeded, the source said.

Representatives of Talanx and Getin declined to comment.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Alexander Huebner and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
