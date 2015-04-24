Polish lender Bank Pocztowy bracing for IPO -source

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Owners of medium-sized Polish lender Bank Pocztowy decided on Friday to launch an initial public offering to raise at least 200 million zlotys ($53.65 million) to fund growth, a source familiar with the matter said.

“Pocztowy wants to sell new shares worth 200 million zlotys. The valuation target is 1.2-1.4 price/book value, which implies that the whole entity is worth 600 million zlotys before the share issue,” a senior source said under condition of anonymity.

Pocztowy, Poczta and PKO had no immediate comment.

On Thursday, a Pocztowy spokeswoman said the bank was ready to start preparations for an IPO, but that it would be up to shareholders to decide whether to launch one. A supervisory board meeting was held on Friday.

Low interest rates, high banking guarantee fund fees and cuts in banking cards fees are making it difficult for smaller lenders to generate profits. They need to either consolidate or raise money to finance growth.

State-run Poczta Polska holds a 75-percent stake in Bank Pocztowy, the country’s No. 21 lender by assets, while the remaining 25 percent is owned by Poland’s biggest bank, state-controlled PKO BP.

Pocztowy’s net profit rose by one fifth to 44 million zlotys last year.