FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Bank Pocztowy may revive IPO idea-CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Bank Pocztowy may revive IPO idea-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 20 lender by assets, Bank Pocztowy, said on Tuesday it may revive the idea of an initial public offering (IPO), but its viability would depend on the market conditions and new tax levies planned by the new government.

“We’re linking (the IPO’s viability) to the market situation and the issues of additional levies on the banking sector” Szymon Midera told news conference, without giving any time frame for the potential offering.

According to an initial plan, the lender wanted to raise 200 million zlotys ($49.96 million) by offering new shares in the IPO, which was expected to take place in the autumn.

After the IPO was cancelled Pocztowy shareholders - state postal operator Poczta Polska and bank PKO - decided to take part in a share issue, supplying the company with 60 million zlotys.

Poczta Polska owns a 75 percent stake in Bank Pocztowy, while Poland’s No. 1 bank PKO BP has 25 percent. ($1 = 4.0029 zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.