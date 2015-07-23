FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's c.bank governor says bank tax will make loans more pricey
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's c.bank governor says bank tax will make loans more pricey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank head Marek Belka warned on Thursday that the planned introduction of the bank asset tax will lead to increased interest rates at which banks lend money to their customers.

“If we want to tax banks, then let’s tax liabilities, other than deposits, to induce banks to resist from taking funding from abroad, ... as it makes banks instable,” Belka told public broadcaster TVP Info.

“Taxation on the assets side will bring money (for the state budget), but credits’ interest rates will go up,” he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.