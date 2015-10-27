Polish c.bank head: bank tax and FX conversion threaten lenders' stability

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A simultaneous introduction in Poland of a bank tax and a conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys may seriously weaken the stability of the banking sector, central bank governor Marek Belka said on Tuesday.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party, which won the general election, plans to introduce a 0.39 percent tax on bank assets. Also, the PiS-backed president is working on a draft law aimed at converting FX loans into zlotys partly at the lenders’ expense. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)