Polish banks expect lower demand for mortgages-c.bank
August 1, 2016 / 1:17 PM / a year ago

Polish banks expect lower demand for mortgages-c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Polish banks will further restrict their credit policy due to changes in regulations concerning sales of agricultural land and the demand for mortgages will fall significantly in the current quarter, a central bank report said on Monday.

Analysts say that restrictions on selling agricultural land imposed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government this year led to a fall in the prices and number of transactions, so banks are seeking other collateral.

"In the third quarter banks continue to make their mortgage credit policy more restrictive and are expecting significant fall in demand (for mortgage)," the central bank said in a report.

In the first quarter banks granted almost 45,000 mortgages worth 9.4 billion zlotys ($2.41 billion), 11 percent less than a year ago and 8 percent less than in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to bank association ZBP data.

"The new bill made the land as a collateral less attractive for banks, as it would be difficult to sell it in case of client's default, but these rules were relaxed later," said central bank analyst Kamil Klupa.

Economists also say that a bank tax that took effect in the first quarter discouraged lenders from lending money in the long term, as it is calculated on the basis of asset values, which rise when the credit is granted.

"The mortgage credit dynamics is falling from 3 percent year-on-year at the beginning of 2015 to 1.8 percent now. More people are using cash to finance their purchases of flats," said Krystian Jaworski, an economist at Credit Agricole. ($1 = 3.8987 zlotys)

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
