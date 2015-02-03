Polish c.bank says banking sector resilient to recent CHF surge

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Polish banking sector is resilient to market turbulence and the recent sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc poses no risk to its stability, the central bank said in a report.

The central bank said its stress tests confirmed a high level of robustness of the sector even to a deep economic slowdown.

The bank also said that one may expect a fall in banking sector return-on-assets (ROA) ratio due to lower net interest margins, a fall in revenue from insurance sales, higher fees for the state bank guarantee fund and potentially larger write-offs. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)