Poland to ease credit curbs to help economy

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Poland plans to help loosen credit for consumers to prop up the slowing economy and prevent a further rise in unregulated lending, the financial regulator KNF said on Monday.

The euro zone crisis combined with domestic budget cuts have sent Central Europe’s biggest economy into a sharp slowdown, cutting consumer credit. The regulator had also clamped down on loans, especially mortgages.

“We are at such a point of the economic cycle that ... it is time for some cautious loosening of restrictions on consumer loans,” Andrzej Jakubiak, the head of KNF, said at a conference.

Consumer credit fell 3.4 percent year-on-year in June after adjusting for currency movements, a deeper decline than the 1.9 percent drop in the euro zone, which is thought to be falling into recession.

Before global crisis took hold in 2008, consumer credit in Poland had been rising at annual rates above 30 percent. Tighter lending restrictions have since co ntributed t o a marked slowdown.

T he new regulations will simplify procedures for small consumer loans, remove debt-to-income restrictions and give banks greater freedom to decide their consumer credit policy, provided they are well capitalised and keep risks in check.

The Polish regulator also plans to loosen restrictions on mortgages, with these changes expected to come into law in April.

Poland’s economic growth rate is expected to ease to around 2 percent next year, mild by European standards, but painful for a country that has enjoyed uninterrupted growth for the last two decades.

Around 2.2 million customers are currently having trouble in paying back loans, KNF’s deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said.

These people are cut off from bank credit, which can force them to take out high-cost loans from unregulated lenders.

“We believe that the regulated sector will restructure the debt of these people more professionally,” KNF’s deputy head Wojciech Kwasniak said.

Mortgages rose an annual 7 percent in June, mainly thanks to the government’s current household mortgage subsidy scheme, while total credit in the economy increased by 8.8 percent.

KNF’s Jakubiak said mortgage lending could weaken next year as the subsidy scheme comes to an end in December and it could be a few months before the new one is put in place. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)