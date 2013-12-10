FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish financial watchdog relaxes dividend payout criteria
December 10, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Polish financial watchdog relaxes dividend payout criteria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF has relaxed its strict rules over banks’ dividend payouts, saying on Tuesday some of them might return to investors up to 100 percent of their 2013 profits.

Hoping to prevent significant capital outflows that could weaken banks in times of an economic slowdown, KNF had in the past prevented lenders from paying more than three-quarters of their profits as dividends.

KNF’s strict rules, which also kept a lid on excessive borrowing, have been credited with helping Polish lenders avoid the issues which have dragged down other European lenders since the global economic crisis in 2008.

The regulator said in a statement it was easing the rules because the capital base of Poland’s financial sector had significantly improved, thanks to the previous dividend rules.

The new dividend policy still requires banks that want to pay a maximum dividend to satisfy a number of conditions, such as having a Tier 1 capital ratio above 9 percent and a capital adequacy ratio of more than 12 percent.

Poland’s banks include Bank Zachodni WBK, Bank Pekao and PKO BP. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Holmes)

