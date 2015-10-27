FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some banks may pay out 100 pct of profit-Polish regulator
October 27, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Some banks may pay out 100 pct of profit-Polish regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Six Polish banks with additional capital measures due to their exposure on Swiss franc-denominated mortgage risk will be allowed to pay out 100 percent of their net profit as dividend, Polish financial regulator KNF said on Tuesday.

Last week, KNF set individual capital requirements for banks with FX mortgage portfolios, asking them to hold on to more capital to absorb FX-related risk and limiting their dividend payouts potential.

“Five banks have to withhold dividend, while in three banks payout may amount to 50 percent of the profit,” Andrzej Jakubiak, head of KNF told a financial congress in Warsaw without giving more details on timing.

“Among banks monitored six will be allowed to pay out the law-allowed amount, I mean 100 percent (of the net profit),” he also said. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

