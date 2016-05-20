FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Local banking sector should be mostly Polish -c.bank head-designate
May 20, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Local banking sector should be mostly Polish -c.bank head-designate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor-designate Adam Glapinski called on Friday to reverse the present ownership structure in the Polish banking sector, which is 60-percent owned by foreign investors.

“60 percent of domestic (investors’ share) and 40 percent of foreign will be a good situation,” Glapinski told parliamentary panel.

Polish banking sector is dominated by giants such as UniCredit, Santander, ING, and Raiffeisen, but some of them are withdrawing.

Most recently state-controlled Alior Bank bought Bank BPH from U.S. GE Money. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

