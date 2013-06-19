Poland's banks 'set for further consolidation'-Bank Zachodni CEO

WARSAW, June 19 (Reuters) - Further consolidation of the Polish banking sector is unavoidable, said Mateusz Morawiecki, the chief executive of the country’s fourth largest lender, Bank Zachodni WBK.

Last week the country’s biggest lender Bank PKO BP said it was buying Nordea Bank Polska as well as the local life insurance and financing businesses from Sweden’s Nordea for 2.83 billion zlotys ($887 million), marking its first ever takeover.

This has led analysts to expect that Pekao Bank, the country’s second biggest, may be interested in strengthening its position soon as well.

When asked about whether Pekao was under pressure and possibly mulling a potential merger, Morawiecki told TVN CNBC: “yes”.

PKO and Nordea Bank Polska’s total assets now amount to 230.9 billion zlotys, with Pekao in second position with 150.9 billion.

“Taking into account the level of concentration ... I believe there will be another consolidation wave,” Morawiecki added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)